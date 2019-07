Stephen Vogt #21 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates a fifth inning 2-run homer against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

With 18 more hits Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants once again hammered away at the Colorado Rockies to the tune of an 11-8 win that completed a four-game sweep at Coors Field.

The Giants totaled 40 runs in the series. They've won five in a row and eight of nine.