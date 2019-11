The suit stems from the mass shooting at the festival in July. The official announcement is expected to be made Tuesday.

Five people shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in July are suing the festival.

The suit alleges the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association could have prevented the shooting by having better security.

There was a fence around the festival and metal detectors but the shooter was still able to cut a hole in a fence, sneak in through the back and kill three people.

