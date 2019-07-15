4-Year-Old Girl Pepper-Sprayed Outside 7-Eleven in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
4-Year-Old Girl Pepper-Sprayed Outside 7-Eleven in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    Authorities investigate after a 4-year-old girl was reportedly pepper-sprayed in San Jose. (July 14, 2019)

    A 4-year-old girl was pepper-sprayed during an altercation between two women outside a 7-Eleven in San Jose Sunday night, according to a store employee.

    The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. along the 5100 block of Monterey Road.

    At some point during the altercation, one the women pulled out pepper spray. The girl, who was with the other woman, ended up getting sprayed. It is not clear at this time if the woman with the pepper spray intended to spray the child.

    The girl and the woman she was with ran into the store for help, looking for water to wash out the girl's eyes.

    "She was like really crying," 7-Eleven employee Hertesh Singh said. "She was all red."

    Further information was not immediately available.

