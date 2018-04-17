Crowdfund Raises Over $2,000 to Buy Tesla CEO a New Couch

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's net worth is over $19 billion, according to Forbes, but people saw how hard he has been working to deliver the Tesla Model 3 cars, and they want to buy him a couch.



An online crowdfunding campaign has raised over $2,000 to buy Musk a new couch after it was reported that Musk slept on the floor of the company's Fremont factory because the couch was too narrow.

Musk talked to "CBS This Morning" host Gayle King last week and said he's under a lot of stress to get the Model 3 production on track.

"I'm sleeping on the factory floor, not because I think that's a fun place to sleep. You know. Terrible," Musk said. He said he doesn't have time to "go home and shower."



The money to get Musk a new couch was raised by over 200 people in one day, according to the GoFundMe page.

Ben Sullins, the creator of the campaign, said that he has contacted Tesla and he's awaiting their reply. If Musk doesn't respond or chooses not to accept the couch, Sullins said he'll hold a vote to donate the money to charity.

Sullins, who lives in San Diego, is a YouTuber whose channel "Teslanomics" talks about Tesla and other electric vehicles. He told NBC Bay Area that he started the crowdfunding campaign as a joke after he saw the "CBS This Morning" interview with Musk.

Sullins said GoFundMe put the funds on hold and got in contact with him to make sure he won't "pocket" the money. Initially, Sullins didn't have a plan with what to do with the money.

"I'm hoping Tesla will respond with a charity suggestion or hope Tesla will match the money," Sullins said. If not, Sullins said he plans to pick a charity or an association that will support the Electric Vehicles community in some way.