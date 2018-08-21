Golden State Killer: Timeline of Alleged Murder Charges

Joseph DeAngelo, a former police officer, is accused of being the "Golden State Killer." He faces 13 murder charges in cases up and down the state of California dating from 1975 to 1986. Here's a look at those cases.



Claude Snelling - Sept. 11, 1975

Snelling was shot and killed as he tried to confront a masked gunman who was trying to kidnap his 16-year-old daughter after breaking into their home. Snelling is believed to be the GSK's first victim.

Brian and Katie Maggiore - Feb. 2, 1978

Brian and Katie Maggiore were shot and killed in Rancho Cordova while they were out walking their dog. Detectives are still mystified about what triggered the slayings.



Robert Offerman and Debra Manning - Dec. 30, 1979

Debra Manning, 35, and Dr. Robert Offerman, 44, were killed in their home. Their murder was the first of two double murders in the Goleta area.

Lyman and Charlene Smith - March 13, 1980

Lyman Smith, 43, and Charlene Smith, 33, were killed in the bedroom of their home, where they had been bound and bludgeoned with a fireplace log. Charlene Smith was sexually assaulted and bound with a drapery cord.

Keith and Patrice Harrington - Aug. 19, 1980

Keith and Patrice Harrington were bludgeoned to death inside their home in a gated community in Laguna Niguela, Orange County. They were found by Keith's father when he came to have dinner with the newlyweds.



Cheri Domingo and Greg Sanchez - July 27, 1981

Greg Sanchez, 27, and his girlfriend, Cheri Domingo were killed in a house near Goleta, which Domingo was house-sitting.

Manuela Witthuhn - Feb. 5, 1981

Manuela Witthuhn, 28, was murdered in her house while she was alone. The killer broke in. Her husband was in the hospital at the time.

Janelle Cruz - May 4, 1986

Janelle Lisa Cruz, 18, was raped and killed at her parents' home while she was living their alone. She is believed to be the GSK's final victim.