Salesforce Tower in San Francisco Set for Grand Opening - NBC Bay Area
Salesforce Tower in San Francisco Set for Grand Opening

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Salesforce Tower Light Installation to Go Live

    The new light installation by artist Jim Campbell atop the Salesforce Tower will turn on permanently starting Tuesday night.

    (Published Monday, May 21, 2018)

    The Salesforce Tower in San Francisco opened for business back in January, but the skyline-altering skyscraper will be christened with an official grand opening ceremony Tuesday morning.

    Stretching into the sky at 1,070 feet makes the Salesforce Tower the tallest building in San Francisco and one of the tallest in California.

    Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, current Mayor Mark Farrell and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff are just some of the dignitaries slated to provide remarks during the grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration.

    Later Tuesday, the light installation on top of the tower will turn on permanently. The artist behind the visually-stunning work installed 11,000 lights on the top nine floors of the tower in order to create the installation, which will light up the San Francisco sky with various images each day.

