Fires Burn 1 Home, Scorch 500 Acres in Eastern Alameda Co.

A series of brush fires that ignited Wednesday in and around the eastern portion of Alameda County have burned down one home and torched roughly 500 acres, Cal Fire said Thursday.

The seven wind-whipped blazes known collectively as the Grant Fire ignited in the area of Mountain House and Grant Line roads, according to Cal Fire. The agency stated the blazes are 80 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

Fire crews on Thursday will continue to keep an eye on the gusty winds that initially fanned the flames. Barring any surprises, Cal Fire expects to have the fires fully contained by Thursday evening.

Cal Fire is still trying to figure out what exactly sparked the blazes. Officials will be looking into whether wind carried embers from the initial fire and sparked subsequent blazes.