What to Know Outside Lands will become the country's first big music festival with a special area dedicated to cannabis

Consuming pot is still illegal at the festival, so you can learn all about it, but you can't light up

When the Outside Lands music festival arrives in Golden Gate Park on August 10, the grass covering the park's sprawling Polo Fields will hardly be the only green in sight.

With a new attraction called "Grass Lands," Outside Lands is poised to become the first major American music festival to embrace cannabis culture on-site, according to the festival's website.

Situated at the south end of the Polo Fields, Grass Lands will be a 21-and-up experience showcasing all facets of cannabis culture. There will be a lemonade stand, educational exhibits with "budtenders" on hand to answer questions, homemade baked goods, and a place to make your very own flower crown. Stop by #OLGrassLands to enjoy sweet treats from The Confectionery, learn from our “budtenders” at the Greenhouse, and explore activities like the Lemonade Stand, Flower Shop, Farmers Market, Smell Wall and more. . . . #cannabis #cannabiscommunity #bayarea #outsidelands A post shared by Grass Lands (@olgrasslands) on Jul 24, 2018 at 9:41am PDT

There is a catch, though. Although the smell of weed is nearly synonymous with music festival ambiance, consumption of cannabis is still technically prohibited at Outside Lands — and made more difficult for scofflaws by the new clear backpack requirement. So while you can meet face to face with people from your favorite dispensary or cannabis confectioner, there won't be any pot products for sale at Grass Lands.

Outside Lands is organizing the Grass Lands experience in partnership with a who's-who of Bay Area cannabis companies, including vape pen maker Pax Labs, edibles company Kiva Confections and cannabis investment fund Mesh Ventures.