Group of Geese on the Bay Bridge Receive CHP Escort

California Highway Patrol officers on Saturday escorted a group of geese to safety after finding the birds wandering along the westbound shoulder of the San Francisco Bay Bridge before Treasure Island.

This wasn't your ordinary law enforcement escort.

Video captured from a CHP vehicle shows two adult geese and multiple goslings sauntering along the bridge as cars whiz by.

Two officers were able to safely cruise alongside the gaggle and eventually escort the birds to a safe place more suitable for wildlife.

Feel good #EarthDay story. Geese and brood found wandering the right shoulder of the Bay Bridge heading to Treasure Island. They received a CHP escort of several miles and all safely off to land thanks to Trainee Officer Torres and his Field Training Officer Ratto. pic.twitter.com/7a9XUASr3Y — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) April 21, 2018