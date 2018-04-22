Group of Geese on the Bay Bridge Receive CHP Escort - NBC Bay Area
Group of Geese on the Bay Bridge Receive CHP Escort

By Brendan Weber

Published 53 minutes ago

    Group of Geese on the Bay Bridge Receive CHP Escort

    California Highway Patrol officers on Saturday escorted a group of geese to safety after finding the birds wandering along the westbound shoulder of the San Francisco Bay Bridge before Treasure Island.

    (Published 21 minutes ago)

    This wasn't your ordinary law enforcement escort.

    Video captured from a CHP vehicle shows two adult geese and multiple goslings sauntering along the bridge as cars whiz by.

    Two officers were able to safely cruise alongside the gaggle and eventually escort the birds to a safe place more suitable for wildlife.

