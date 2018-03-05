HBO to Hold Casting Call in Monterey for 'Big Little Lies' Extras - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

HBO to Hold Casting Call in Monterey for 'Big Little Lies' Extras

By Kate Frankel

Published at 5:03 PM PST on Mar 5, 2018 | Updated at 8:21 PM PST on Mar 5, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Why It's Time to Flip or Change Your Mattress
    Getty Images
    File photo (Pensinger/Getty Images)

    Residents of Monterey, California may have a chance to act as the residents of a fictional Monterey in a hit, award-winning TV series alongside actresses Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.

    HBO is holding an open casting call for the series "Big Little Lies," which is set in Monterey Bay. The open call will take place on Saturday, March 17 from 10-4:30 at the Embassy Suites in Seaside, Ballroom D.

    According to Project Casting, producers are seeking males and females of all shapes, sizes and ethnicities over the age of 6 years old to work as a Non Union background extras.

    Auditioners are asked to bring a current 3×5 size photo of yourself, a pen, and a "great attitude."

    There is pay for this project if hired to work. The rate is $96.00 for 8 hours, and overtime starts after the 8th hour. There are no fees of any kind to work on this project.


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices