HBO to Hold Casting Call in Monterey for 'Big Little Lies' Extras

Residents of Monterey, California may have a chance to act as the residents of a fictional Monterey in a hit, award-winning TV series alongside actresses Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.

HBO is holding an open casting call for the series "Big Little Lies," which is set in Monterey Bay. The open call will take place on Saturday, March 17 from 10-4:30 at the Embassy Suites in Seaside, Ballroom D.

According to Project Casting, producers are seeking males and females of all shapes, sizes and ethnicities over the age of 6 years old to work as a Non Union background extras.

Auditioners are asked to bring a current 3×5 size photo of yourself, a pen, and a "great attitude."

There is pay for this project if hired to work. The rate is $96.00 for 8 hours, and overtime starts after the 8th hour. There are no fees of any kind to work on this project.



