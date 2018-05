A high-speed chase involving several CHP units ended in Oakland Tuesday. (May 22, 2018)

A high-speed chase through Oakland turned into a brief standoff before Oakland police and CHP officers took the suspects into custody early Tuesday evening.

At about 4 p.m.. officers observed a vehicle that was reported to be connected to a robbery in the 6900 block of Hawley Street, police said. The officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver fled.

The chase ended on the Interstate 980 in West Oakland, police said. Multiple suspects were detained.

No further details were available.