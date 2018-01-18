Towering Waves Trigger High Surf Warning at Bay Area Beaches

Towering waves up and down the Bay Area coastline have prompted officials to announce a high surf warning for Wednesday night through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Swells are slated to range anywhere from 15 to 20 feet in height, but some breaking waves in excess of 40 feet are predicted to pound beaches that face west and northwest, according to weather officials.

"These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable," a statement on the NWS website read.

The high surf warning is in effect for Bay Area beaches spanning from Sonoma County in the north to Monterey County in the South.

Beachgoers should be on the lookout for strong rip currents, waves that creep up higher on the sand and localized beach erosion, according to the NWS.