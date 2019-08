Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in San Jose and are searching for a suspect.

The incident is reported in the area of Story Road and South Jackson Avenue, just east of Interstate 680. The intersection is expected to be closed until 7 p.m. while police investigate.

Witnesses tell NBC Bay Area a pedestrian was hit and crushed by an SUV. Witnesses also said the driver got out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

No other information was immediately available.