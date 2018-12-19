Getty Images File image

Two adult pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run collision near an elementary school in San Jose Wednesday morning, according to police.

The collision, which was reported just after 6:30 a.m., occurred in the area N. 33rd Street and Berrywood Drive near Anne Darling Elementary School, police said.

Both pedestrians were taken to a local hospital, according to police. One of the pedestrians suffered life-threatening injuries. The other sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A description of the driver and the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run were not immediately available.

Further information was not immediately available.

