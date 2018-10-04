Hotel workers in the Bay Area are walking out on a strike to call for better work conditions and fair wages from one of the biggest hotel company in the world — the Marriott.

A number of workers gathered outside Marriott hotels, Westin hotels and The W, owned by Marriott, in San Jose and San Francisco early Thursday morning, holding red and white picket signs that read "On Stirke."

Unite Here, the organizer of the strikes, say that workers have had enough after months of negotiations with the hotel "left workers without a deal on livable incomes, ending unsafe overwork, and job security."

Over 2,500 workers are striking in San Francisco and over 200 are in San Jose, according to the organizers.

