Ten children have been removed from "horrible living conditions" in a home in Fairfield, California, after some told police about enduring abuse in the home that resulted in puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun, police said Monday. Pete Suratos reports.

The grandmother of 10 children who were rescued from what some are calling a “house of horrors” in Fairfield, California claims her grandkids “lived in torture” and accused their father of worshipping Satan.

"I can't believe we're going through this, my whole family, this is a nightmare," Wanda Rogers told NBC News in an interview on Monday night. Rogers’ daughter, Ina Rogers – and her husband – have both denied charges of child abuse.

"Awakening Lucifer" book inside "Devil worship room." Wanda Rogers says Jonathan practiced this in the home.

Photo credit: Wanda Rogers

Authorities arrested the children’s father, 28-year-old Jonathan Allen, on Friday and charged him with nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse. He is currently being held on $5.2 million bail and has pled not guilty.

On Tuesday, Ina Rogers was charged with nine felony counts of child abuse. New court documents show the children were punched, strangled, and shot with weapons such as crossbows and BB guns as well as waterboarded. The documents also claim that she not only knew about the abuse but assisted in the torture as well.

(From left to right) Scars allegedly inflicted by a dart gun on one of the 10 children. The other photo shows alleged choke marks on one of the children.

Photo credit: Wanda Rogers

The children were removed from "horrible living conditions" from their residence in Fairfield, after officers responded to a missing child report at the house on March 31. While searching the house, officers found “unsafe and unsanitary living conditions, including garbage and spoiled food on the floor, animal and human feces and a large amount of debris making areas of the house unpassable,” said Lt. Greg Hurlbut with Fairfield Police.

In these booking mug shots released Monday, May 14, 2018, by the Solano County Sheriff's Office is Jonathan Allen (L) and Ina Rogers (R). Police said Monday they had removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and emotional abuse.

Photo credit: Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP

The missing 12-year-old was found asleep under a bush in a nearby yard, police said.

Some of the children told police about enduring abuse that resulted in puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun, police said Monday.

Officials said that, based on interviews with at least eight of the children, they believe that "significant torture took place" in the home at least as far back as 2014.

Jonathan Allen appears in court.

Photo credit: NBC

Solano County Chief Deputy District Attorney Sharon Henry said she was "horrified" by the children's reports of "torture" carried out "for sadistic purposes."

"It literally breaks your heart, and you're outraged by how a parent or anyone could commit those acts," Henry said.

Sonoma County Welfare Office took custody of the children, who range in age from 4 months to 12 years. Their mother was arrested the same night but was later released after posting $10,000 bail.

“They went through a lot — a lot of abuse,” Rogers, who is currently taking care of seven of the 10 children, told NBC News late Monday night. The other three children are currently with extended family.

“Ina called us to come and pick up the children because she was being arrested,” the children’s grandmother said. “We picked up our grandkids, when we got there she was already taken to jail.

The police took the kids into CPS and took custody. The next day they brought them to us.”

Fairfield PD: 10 Children Rescued From 'Horrible Conditions'

Ten children have been removed from "horrible living conditions" in a home in Fairfield, California, after some told police about enduring abuse in the home that resulted in puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun, police said Monday. Pete Suratos reports. (Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018)

Wanda Rogers called her son “an abuser” and accused him of devil worship. She provided pictures of what appears to be a table with a knife and a Satanist book which she claimed is his “devil room.”

“Jonathan worships the devil. He had a devil room, a devil room that he called a meditation room,” Wanda Rogers said. “He was using my grandkids for sacrifice.”

Police have said that some of the abuse that took place appeared to be of a “sadistic nature” but have not elaborated.





“My grandkids they talk so much they tell so much, they have so much to tell,” Rogers said, detailing abuse by her son-in-law which involved duct tape and even water torture.

“It's unbelievable. These kids didn't even get to go to school, they don't have no friends, they didn't do nothing, they stayed locked up in their home for so long, they didn't even know what a park was,” she said. “They don't even know how to they take baths, they eat, the play. They do things like normal kids are supposed to do now. They didn't used to be able to do any of that stuff.”

She added that her son-in-law said that “the demons were making him do it.” “He said ‘when the voices stop, I’ll stop hitting you,”’

In a jailhouse interview with KCRA news station in Sacramento on Tuesday, Jonathan Allen denied all the allegations against him. Calling himself the "Indiana Jones of spirituality." Allen said that he believed his children were brainwashed by police.

Photo of the children who police said were rescued from "horrible living conditions" in Fairfield, Calif.

Photo credit: Wanda Rogers

“This is torture,” he said. “They took everything from me,” Allen said. “My hope is to reunite with my family.

Allen said that he was hopeful that the evidence would speak for itself. He added that the children had a normal life and childhood, apart from “being home-schooled.”

“They say they were tortured and beat, but can a doctor prove it,” he asked.



"I love my children with all my heart," Allen said crying. "I am not 100 percent perfect ... I am not a torturer and I am not a monster."

NBC News contributed to this story.

