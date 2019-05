A popular Bay Area beach has once again been taken over by 200 elephant seals.

Park rangers have shut down Drake's Beach in the Point Reyes National Seashore while the elephant seals are molting, a process that can take weeks for them to shed old skin and hair.

The invasion comes after about 50 elephant seals took over the beach in late January.

In April, an elephant seal drew spectators at San Francisco's Aquatic Park when it was spotted molting on the shore.

Elephant Seals Take Over Drakes Beach