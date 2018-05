Immigration rights activists are protesting a Bay Area company they say works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. Damian Trujillo reports.

Immigration rights activists are protesting a Bay Area company they say works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Vigilant Solutions, a Livermore-based company that makes license plate readers, has a contract with ICE. The company designs plate readers that the feds use to go after undocumented immigrants.

The advocates gathered Friday and delivered a letter to Vigilant Solution, urging the company to break ties with ICE.

Damian Trujillo reports more in the video above.