Soaring rent prices are becoming an all too familiar story in the Bay Area and is now forcing a five-star Michelin rated restaurant in San Francisco to close.

The Commonwealth Restaurant has been serving California cuisine in the Mission district for nearly a decade. The landlord of the restaurant now wants to double the rent and add new stipulations to the lease which the chef says he can’t afford.

"I've been here for 20 years, San Francisco has changed a lot, I just hope some of the values and things it was before could still hold on," Commonwealth chef Jason Fox said.

The restaurant’s current lease is good through September, but after that, the future is uncertain.

Fox says he hopes to stay in the community and is looking for another space to rent nearby.