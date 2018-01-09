Two people suffered critical injuries and 12 others sustained minor injuries after a pickup truck and school bus collided in El Sobrante Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. Bob Redell reports.

Two people suffered critical injuries and 12 others sustained minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus and three other vehicles occurred in El Sobrante Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said that one of the seven children on the bus suffered a minor injury in the crash, which occurred in the area of San Pablo Dam Road and Lois Lane. All seven children, who are expected to be OK, were transported to Children's Hospital Oakland mostly for precautionary reasons.

Fire officials initially reported that no children on the bus were injured.

A total of 15 people were entangled in the wreck, which ended up involving the school bus, a Volkswagen Beetle and two pickups, according to fire officials.

A witness who heard the crash believes the Volkswagen Beetle may have hydroplaned, causing a chain reaction wreck. At one point, one of the pickup trucks and the school bus, which was being driven by a pregnant woman, collided head-on.

"The kids were actually really calm," witness Cheyenne Boyer said. "They didn't even realize what had happened. They were just asking, 'What happened?' And I said, 'You guys were in an accident. You'll be alright.' The bus driver was basically the most traumatized one. The kids were actually really calm and understanding."

The two seriously injured people were riding in other vehicles, according to officials. One of those victims suffered a broken leg. The other victim suffered internal injuries.

It is not entirely clear what triggered the crash, but the road was wet at the time of the wreck. An investigation is ongoing.

San Pablo Dam Road will be temporarily closed while crews investigate the crash and clean up fuel and others fluids that spilled on the roadway, according to fire officials.

Further information was not available.



