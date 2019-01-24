SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: An aerial view of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Following a 15-month investigation, Cal Fire investigators said Thursday the deadly October 2017 Tubbs Fire was caused by a private electrical system next to a residential structure.

The findings clear California's Pacific Gas and Electric utility of any blame for the fire. The agency has pressed the case that private equipment outside Calistoga may have caused the fire.

"The evidence supports the conclusion that this equipment, located beyond PG&E’s service delivery point, was planned, designed, installed, maintained and operated by third parties, not PG&E," lawyers for the utility wrote in a 16-page supplemental filing that offers their description of the incident.

Investigators did not identify any violations of state law or Public Resources Code related to the cause of this fire, according to a statement sent out by Cal Fire.

The Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County started on the evening of Oct. 8, 2017 and burned a total of 36,807 acres, destroying 5,636 structures and resulting in 22 deaths. One firefighter was injured in the fire.

In total, the Tubbs Fire involved more than 170 fires and burned at least 245,000 acres in Northern California. Approximately 11,000 firefighters from 17 states as well as Australia helped to get the fire under control.

According to CNBC, PG&E shares resumed, and sharply spiked 77 percent after California investigators cleared the utility of blame for a 2017 fire.

In their statement, CalFire added that "Californians must remain vigilant and take on the responsibility to be prepared for wildfire at any time throughout the year.

