Jackpot! Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold in San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Ian Cull/NBC Bay Area
    Ernie's Liquors in San Jose sold a jackpot Mega Millions ticket Tuesday and will get a bonus award. (July 24, 2018)

    Someone in San Jose became a multimillionaire Tuesday after buying a Mega Millions ticket with all six winning numbers, according to the California Lottery.

    The winning ticket was sold at Ernie's Liquors on South White Road in San Jose, the agency said.

    The winning numbers in Tuesday's Mega Millions draw were: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29, and Mega number 20.

    The California Lottery said the San Jose winning ticket was the lone jackpot ticket in the state, and it was awaiting other states' results.

    In December 2013, a jackpot Mega Millions ticket worth more than $640 million was sold at Jenny's Gift Shop on Tully Road in East San Jose.


