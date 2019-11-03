Kincade Fire 78% Contained; All Evacuations Lifted

Vehicles burned out by the Kincade Fire sit in Healdsburg, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. While the extreme winds were forecast to ease, wildfire risks will remain high through Friday, according to the U.S. Storm Prediction Center. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Firefighters are slowly but surely gaining control of the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, with 78 percent containment reported as of Sunday night and all evacuation orders issued over the past week and a half have been lifted.

The spread of the fire has all but stopped - as of Sunday night, 77,758 acres have been reported burned, unchanged from early Sunday morning.

The 78 percent containment figure is up from 76 percent reported by Cal Fire Sunday morning. And while evacuation orders have all been lifted, some of those areas remain Sunday night under evacuation warnings.

No one has died in this fire, which was first reported Oct. 23, but 374 structures - including 174 homes and 11 commercial buildings -- have been destroyed, Cal Fire said. Four firefighters have been injured.

No official cause has been established as of Sunday night, Cal Fire said. It is anticipated that complete containment will be achieved Thursday.