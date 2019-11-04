Kincade Fire Victims Line Up in Healdsburg For Aid

Sonoma County residents affected by the Kincade Fire line up at an assistance center Monday in Healdsburg. (Nov. 4, 2019)

The last of the evacuation warnings have been lifted for the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, and now people are focusing on recovering.

An assistance center opened Monday in Healdsburg, and hundreds of residents affected by the destructive wildfire lined up to get help.

Kathleen Connors is one of hundreds who lined up outside the Healdsburg Community Center, hoping to get some help after the Kincade Fire destroyed 174 homes and forced thousands to evacuate.

"This is just getting very overwhelming," Connors said. "We’re doing the best we can, but it’s difficult." -

Connors has been through the process before; she fled from her home in the Valley Fire then lost her new house in the Tubbs Fire two years ago. This time, her house is still standing, but she’s dealing with smoke damage, food losses and seven days of hotel expenses.

"There are no words for it," she said. "You think, how many fires do you have in you?"

Sonoma County opened the assistance center Monday so fire victims can get the help they need in one location, anything from food and housing benefits to replacing a driver's license.

Marayah Palacios and her newborn evacuated for a week. Their house survived, but they’re struggling.

"Everything just went bad. We don’t have any food at the house. It’s just some ramen noodles," Palacios said. "It’ll be better if we can get something better in our bodies and stomach."

Connors says she’s grateful for the help. But with three fires under her belt, the retired teacher is not sure she can take much more.

"We’re still standing," she said. "There’s something to be said for that."