Landlord in Critical Condition After Mill Valley Shooting

A man is in critical condition and a woman is dead after a shooting at a Mill Valley residence Thursday sent people running for their lives and put the community on lockdown as SWAT teams searched for the shooter.

The man believed to be the gunman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment complex in the 900 block of East Blithedale and Tower Drive, according to Marin County Sheriff's officials.

Police described the suspect as an 80-year-old man about 5'5" tall. Police have not identified the man or the two shooting victims.



The shooting victims are believed to be the landlord of the apartment and his daughter, according to a neighbor, Sarah Butler, who said she lives above the shooter.

Police are expected to give an update on the investigation Friday morning.

Aerial footage from NBC Bay Area's Sky Ranger chopper showed people running from the complex behind deputies with drawn guns. A few residents could be seen walking out of their apartments with their hands raised, as officers escorted them outside to safety to the courtyard.

"I see a CHP officer running down the street with unconscious woman draped over his shoulder and puts her in an ambulance," witness Josh Edelson said.

