Masked Laptop Thieves Injure UC Berkeley Student

There has been a rash of laptop robberies in Berkeley, the latest of which injured a female student. (May 9, 2019)

Four masked suspects stole two University of California at Berkeley students' laptops and pushed one, a 21-year-old woman, to the ground and kicked her as she attempted to recover her property earlier this week, according to Berkeley police.

The suspects entered Sack's Coffee House at 2701 College Ave. at 9:20 p.m. Monday and wrested the laptops from two students there, then ran to their getaway car, a maroon or burgundy sedan, parked in front of the cafe.

The woman followed the man holding her laptop outside and was pushed down and kicked by his associates. The suspects dropped the laptop as they got into their car, allowing her to retrieve it.

The car drove away east on Derby Avenue.

The woman suffered minor injuries requiring medical attention at the scene. The other student, a 19-year-old man, was unharmed in the robbery.

Witnesses described the suspects as four males between the ages of 18 and 29 who wore ski masks.