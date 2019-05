A fallen tree limb rests on a house in Cupertino. (May 11, 2019)

A portion of a large tree fell on top of a house in Cupertino Saturday night, but everyone inside the home managed to walk away unscathed, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The tree was roughly 50 feet long and 10 feet in diameter, the sheriff's office said.

Further information was not immediately available.