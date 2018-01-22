Standoff at South San Jose Hotel Nears 24-Hour Mark

Officers and other first responders on Monday are continuing to work at the scene of an hours-long standoff with a man inside a hotel room in South San Jose. Pete Suratos reports.

Officers and other first responders on Monday are continuing to work at the scene of a nearly 24-long standoff with a man hunkered down inside a hotel room in South San Jose.

The standoff, which has been going on since Sunday afternoon, is happening at the Wyndham Garden San Jose Silicon Valley Hotel located along Silicon Valley Boulevard near Highway 101, according to Capt. Jason Dwyer with the San Jose Police Department.

Around 2:25 p.m. Sunday, officers first located the man, who was wanted for felony warrants, inside the hotel and were able to "isolate him in a room," Dwyer said. SWAT teams arrived around 6:30 p.m., and negotiations have continued ever since.

It is not clear if anyone else is in the hotel room with the man.



Dwyer admitted Monday morning that significant progress has not been made when it comes to the negotiations, but he said the man has not made any threats or demands.

Officers will continue to talk with the man with the hope of avoiding confrontation, according to Dwyer.

"We're doing the best we can to bring this to a peaceful resolution," Dwyer said, noting that forcing a confrontation "would probably not end well."

Hotel guests staying on the same floor where the man has been isolated were forced to evacuate, according to Dwyer.

