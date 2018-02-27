Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, plans to part ways with its concession stand provider causing 759 jobs to be permanently eliminated, according to a state government filing report.

Centerplate is the stadium's first food and beverage provider and of its positions lost are food servers, bartenders, cashiers, cooks, chefs, hostesses and warehouse workers.



According to a government report, vice president of human resources with Centerplate, David Winarski claimed, "the client has elected to contract with a different food service provider."

Winarski claimed the company will cease around April 15 after being with the Levi’s since 2014, The Mercury News reported.

"As the operator of Levi’s Stadium, we expect our guests to receive a best-in-class experience every time they visit Levi’s Stadium, and we know food and beverage operations are a crucial element of that vision," the 49ers stated according to The Mercury News . "We are in the final stages of the evaluation and selection process of a new concessions provider for the venue and we look forward to presenting our recommendations to the Santa Clara Stadium Authority on Tuesday."

According to the 49ers, Centerplate’s current employees are in good standing to be hired by the new concessions operator. They claim the new concessionaire is required by contract and the city of Santa Clara to hire existing employees, The Mercury News reports.



