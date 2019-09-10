Live Blog: Apple Event at Cupertino Headquarters

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., arrives on stage during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Apple will unveil the latest iPhones as well as updates for the Apple Watch, with the products going on sale this month in a potential boost to fourth-quarter results.

Apple is hosting its latest unveiling event Tuesday morning.

NBC Bay Area tech reporter Scott Budman is reporting live from the company's Cupertino headquarters.

Follow along with Scott's live blog below.

10:28 a.m.

Now onto the new iPad (I tweeted out a pic):

10.2 inches ...

Lots of features, including Apple Arcade and, if you’re inclined, the Apple Pen.

Weighs about a pound.

100% recycled aluminum.

7th generation iPad.

Cost: $329 to start.

10:20 a.m.

OK, here goes:

Apple TV: $4.99/month

Launches November 1.

Buy a new iPhone? Get a year free ...

10:16 a.m.

Funny to say this, but I think people are more interested in what Apple’s Disney/Netflix competitor will cost per month.

Sure enough, CEO Tim Cook is now talking about the streaming service.

Showing more previews now ...

Waiting for the cost ...

10:13 a.m.

Alright ... Apple Arcade will be available September 19.

Cost: $4.99/month.

Not sure how that stacks up for game fans ... but, they can start with a one month free trial.

10:08 a.m.

Apple kicks thing off not with updates, but with games.

Apple Arcade is the company’s mobile gaming subscription system.

We’ve been waiting for details – and pricing – about this.

Frogger, ToyTown, etc .. this is a little strange; Apple starting by going waaaaay back.

Anyway, 100 new games in all.

9:51 a.m.

Just filed into the Steve Jobs Theatre with the (ever growing) number of global press types to cover the latest Apple Event.

Today, we expect a new iPhone (in time for Holiday shopping, of course), but this is likely going to be the first event where the phone takes a back seat.

Expect a lot about services, especially Apple +, to talk up its new shows – and to find out how much the monthly fee will be.

When they make that announcement, watch Netflix stock (NFLX) for reaction.

We’ll continue the live updates on Twitter, too (@scottbudman).