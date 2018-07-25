Lululemon Lifters Stealing From Stores Across California: Police - NBC Bay Area
Lululemon Lifters Stealing From Stores Across California: Police

The Fresno Police Department said more than a dozen other Lululemon locations across the Bay Area were raided in July, a few of them more than once

By Kiki Intarasuwan

    A group of women have been walking into a high-end athletic clothing store chain across California and stuffing merchandise into bags in broad daylight and leaving, according to Fresno Police.

    Three women, believed to be from the Bay Area, were caught on camera at a Lululemon store in Fresno on Sunday afternoon stealing $17,000 worth of workout clothing, police said.

    The Fresno Police Department said more than a dozen other Lululemon locations across the Bay Area were raided in July, a few of them more than once.

    DateLocationLoss
    July 8Brodway Plaza$2,500
    July 9Santana Row$8,000
    July 10Stanford$4,000
    July 11Berkeley$15,000
    July 11Santana Row$15,000
    July 12Broadway Plaza$16,000
    July 14Hillsdale$3,500
    July 16Berkeley$10,000
    July 17Gilroy$5,000
    July 18Berkeley$19,000
    July 19Stanford$10,000
    July 20Santana Rowtheft stopped
    July 20Berkeley$10,000
    July 22Fresno$17,000

    Police made arrests for the theft on July 12 at Lululemon's Broadway Plaza location in Walnut Creek but other stores continued to be targeted.

    Approximately $135,000 worth of merchandise have been stolen across the stores, police said.

    Lululemon sells yoga and other athletic apparel but it's well-known for its leggings which are priced at least $98 each.

    Three women were caught on camera at a Lululemon store in Berkeley stealing workout clothing, police said.
