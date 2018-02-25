Woman Struck, Injured by BART Train at East Bay Station - NBC Bay Area
Woman Struck, Injured by BART Train at East Bay Station

By Bay City News

Published at 9:25 PM PST on Feb 25, 2018 | Updated at 10:22 PM PST on Feb 25, 2018

    File image of a BART train.

    A woman was expected to survive after being struck by a BART train Sunday night as she was on the platform of the North Concord/Martinez station, a BART dispatcher said.

    The collision was reported at about 8:20 p.m. at the station at 3700 Port Chicago Highway in Concord.

    The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

    The collision prompted a major delay at the North Concord/Martinez station, affecting passengers in the Pittsburg/Bay Point and San Francisco directions.

    The station is open and the delay is over but residual delays may exist, BART officials said.

