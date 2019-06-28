Emergency crews at the scene of a truck versus building crash in Pleasant Hill. (June 28, 2019)

A 23-year-old Fresno resident was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing into a Sweet Tomatoes in Pleasant Hill early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to calls about a truck crashing into a Crescent Plaza building on Crescent Drive at around 2:08 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found the truck with its wheels still spinning and Alejandro Mendez-Valencia behind the wheel.

Mendez-Valencia was medically cleared at the scene and was arrested by Pleasant Hill police.

No additional information was immediately available.