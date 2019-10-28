Man Arrested After Stabbing 4 People in San Mateo: Police

Getty Images/iStockphoto A close-up photo of police lights by night

San Mateo police Monday night arrested a man suspected of stabbing multiple people near a waterfront restaurant, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

The incident occurred about 7:35 p.m. in a BJ's Brewhouse parking lot at 2206 Bridgepointe Parkway, police said.

The unidentified suspect was with his cousin and her boyfriend, and after they got into a car, the suspect stabbed the cousin’s boyfriend and ran out, police said. The suspect then ran toward the waterfront and stabbed three other people.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Police said they are looking into the suspect's mental health and whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The suspect was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and likely others as the investigation progresses, police said.