Man Dies, 2 Townhouse Units Wiped Out After Fire Ignites in Santa Clara: FD - NBC Bay Area
Man Dies, 2 Townhouse Units Wiped Out After Fire Ignites in Santa Clara: FD

By Brendan Weber

Published 5 hours ago

    Firefighters battle a blaze along Clyde Avenue in Santa Clara. (Jan. 28, 2018)

    One man died after a fire ignited inside a townhouse complex in Santa Clara early Sunday, according to a fire official.

    Firefighters pulled the man who was in cardiac arrest from the building and performed CPR, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Santa Clara Fire Department Chief Bill Kelly said. No other fatalities or injuries were reported.

    The blaze broke out at the two-story, four-unit building located at 1030 Clyde Ave. just before 2 a.m., according to Kelly.

    Firefighters managed to get to the scene in about five minutes, but they unable to save all four homes. Two of the townhome units were wiped out by the flames.

    "This was a stubborn fire," Kelly said. "The fire got into the attic and spread laterally."

    Further information was not available.

