Man Found Shot Near Downtown San Jose Dies

A man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound just south of downtown San Jose was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The man was found in the area of E. Virginia and S. 3rd streets, police said.

Police responded to the scene around 1 a.m. and discovered the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. He was pronounced dead the scene.

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jesus Mendoza or Detective Elizabeth Ramirez of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.