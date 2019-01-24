A man hurt from a gunshot walked onto a school ground in South San Francisco Thursday, forcing officials to put the school on lockdown.

South San Francisco City spokesperson Leslie Arroyo confirmed with NBC Bay Area that a man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot walked into Buri Buri Elementary School on Del Monte Avenue around 11 a.m.

The shooting didn't happen on campus, according to Arroyo. The man was looking for help and the school was put on lockdown as a precaution.

Police presence and emergency vehicles were seen outside the campus, according to videos posted on the Citizen App.

Arroyo said police have arrested a suspect, and the victim was suffering from injuries that were not life-threatening.