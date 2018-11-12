March to End Gun Violence in Honor of Napa Woman Killed in Mass Shooting - NBC Bay Area
March to End Gun Violence in Honor of Napa Woman Killed in Mass Shooting

Alaina Housley, a graduate of Napa's Vintage High School, was among those killed at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks

By Pete Suratos

Published 33 minutes ago

    March to End Gun Violence in Honor of Napa Woman Killed in Mass Shooting
    NBC Bay Area
    A person holds a sign during the procession for Alaina Housley. (Nov. 11, 2018)

    Days after a young woman with Napa ties was killed in a mass shooting at a bar in Southern California, people on Monday are slated to hit the ground in the North Bay for a march to end gun violence.

    The so-called Heroes March at Memorial Stadium in Napa will honor Alaina Housley — one of the 12 people killed at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday night — as well as all others who have been impacted by gun violence. The march is slated to begin at 10 a.m.

    Hundreds of residents on Sunday lined the streets of Napa for the procession of cars carrying the body of Housley.

    "I played soccer with Alaina and went to school with her my whole life, so it was just important to be a part of the family that’s here and show our respect and love," former classmate Madeline Beitz said.

    Napa Procession Honors Mass Shooting Victim Alaina Housley

    It was a solemn homecoming Sunday for a Napa woman who was one of 12 people killed in the mass shooting at a Southern California bar and grill last week. Sergio Quintana reports.

    (Published Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018)

    Others fondly remembered the last time they got to spend time with Housley.

    "A year ago, because she was also in choir," retired educator Bonnie Broxton recalled. "Just the all-American girl in every way. Friendly, lovely, good grades, over achieving in every way. And the family means so much to our community."

    The procession route was also lined with a small group of young people holding signs about the epidemic of gun violence.

    "It’s a disgrace," Emiliano Hurtado said. "We should really just hope that future generations don’t have to go through this."

    Housley graduated from Napa's Vintage High School in June and was attending Pepperdine University, following in her parents' footsteps.

