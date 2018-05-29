Masked Suspects Attack Teenagers With Hammer in Aptos

Getty Images File image

Several suspects wearing masks attacked three teenage boys with a hammer inside a garage in Aptos early Monday morning, leaving all three victims injured, including one who was listed in critical condition, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects also swiped "several" items from the scene along the 100 block of Monte Vista Drive before hopping in a vehicle and fleeing the area, the sheriff's department stated.

All three victims, ages 16, 16 and 17, suffered head injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Two of them were sleeping when the attack occurred.

The two 16-year-old victims were treated and have since been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office indicated. The 17-year-old victim sustained a "significant head injury" and was said to be in critical condition.

The suspects were described as men between the ages of 18 and 20, according to the sheriff's office. It is not clear what prompted them to attack the victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 831-454-7635.