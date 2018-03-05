McKenzie Goes 'Beast Mode' at the Combine

All indications are that Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (No. 24) will return for a second season with Oakland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Will running back Marshawn Lynch be carrying the ball for the Raiders in 2018?

If Reggie McKenzie’s fashion choice Sunday was any indication, the answer is “yes.”

The Raiders general manager was wearing a Lynch Beast Mode black “Da Town” T-shirt under his Raiders jacket Sunday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, according to Levi Damien of SB Nation.

Lynch was wearing the shirt while hand-timing his son Kahlil, a 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive tackle from Tennessee, in the 40-yard dash. Kahlil, who has decided to enter the draft after his junior season, ran a best time of 5.15 in the 40.

But it was the shirt, not the son, that received the most attention.

While some Raiders watchers believe Lynch isn’t a good fit with new head coach Jon Gruden, McKenzie has been a fan of the way Lynch plays. McKenzie brought Lynch out of retirement last season and Lynch had a strong second half of 2017, rushing for 891 yards and seven touchdowns in his first year in Oakland. He’s signed for another season, too.

It seems unlikely McKenzie would be going Beast Mode in his fashion choices – at a very public setting in the NFL world – if Lynch is about to get dumped.

Recently, in fact, Gruden gave Lynch a vote of confidence, too, saying, “He’s still a beast that’s hard to bring down” and “I’m counting on him being a big part of our football team.”