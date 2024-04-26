Pacifica police seek help in search for arson suspect

Pacifica police are seeking public assistance to find a man suspected of alleged arson near Fairway Park earlier this month.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on April 10, Pacifica officers were alerted to a report of possible arson at Rifle Range Road, where someone saw a male individual start a fire. The suspect then fled the area.

The witness was able to photograph the alleged arsonist, according to police. The suspect is described as an Asian male adult approximately 20 to 30 years old of age, with long black hair in a ponytail, and glasses. He reportedly often wears a distinct cloak or robe garment.

The suspect was also in possession of a distinct Mongolian style horse bow at the time of the reported arson, police said.

He also had visited the SF Archers archery range at Rifle Range Road several times over the past month, according to investigators.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444. Refer to case no. 24-0888.