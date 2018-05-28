'100 Deadliest Days' for Teen Drivers Begins

Memorial Day marks the start of the so-called "100 deadliest days" on the road, specifically for teenagers, according to AAA. Pete Suratos reports.

During the summer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day, deadly crashes involving teens jump 15 percent compared to the rest of the year, according to AAA.

Three factors that commonly lead to deadly wrecks involving teenagers include speeding, failing to buckle up and driving while distracted.

Parents are encouraged to set an example for their teenagers in order to promote safe driving habits. AAA also urges parents to create a formal driving agreement with teenage children, laying out the consequences of breaking the rules.