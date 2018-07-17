Michelin-Rated Manresa Restaurant Suffers Minor Fire Damage

Crews work at the scene of a fire at Manresa in Los Gatos. (July 17, 2018)

A fire broke out at a Michelin-rated restaurant in Los Gatos Monday night, causing minor damage to the inside of the establishment, according to fire officials.

The fire at Manresa restaurant marks at least the second time since 2014 that flames burned at the eatery. Monday night's blaze was not as destructive as the one that burned years ago.

Fire crews on Monday arrived around 9 p.m. and found an exterior wall of the restaurant and an adjoining fence on fire, according to fire officials. Firefighters controlled the flames in about 15 minutes.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and no one was inside, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

According to the fire department, the blaze appeared to start next to the kitchen door located in the rear portion of the building. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to make sure the fire didn't spread into the attic.

It is not clear at this time what sparked the blaze and when the restaurant will reopen. Manresa is normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Back in 2014, Manresa was forced to close for multiple months after a fire damaged the building.