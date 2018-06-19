Tsuta, Tokyo's First Michelin-Starred Ramen Restaurant, to Open in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
Tsuta, Tokyo's First Michelin-Starred Ramen Restaurant, to Open in San Francisco

By Diana San Juan

Published 2 hours ago

    Tsuta/Instagram
    File image

    Ramen lovers, rejoice! Tokyo’s first ramen restaurant to earn a Michelin star is expected to open this fall in downtown San Francisco, according to Eater SF.

    The city’s Metreon shopping center at the corner of 4th Street and Mission is set to open up its doors to Tsuta. The CEO of Tsuta group North America told Eater SF that the San Francisco location will be the first of many planned locations in the U.S.

    Tsuta was granted as Michelin star in 2015. The restaurant is expected to sign a lease in the Bay Area next week, according to Eater SF.

    Another San Francisco location at the Stonestown Galleria is planned for 2020.

