Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows File image of Squaw Valley.

A missing 42-year-old snowboarder was found dead Friday at the Squaw Valley Ski Resort, authorities said.

Wenyu Zhang, who was a resident of Rocklin, went missing Thursday, according to NBC-affiliate KCRA. He was found by the Squaw Valley ski patrol. The ski resort is located in Olympic Valley, just west of Lake Tahoe.

No other information was immediately available.