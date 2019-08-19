Former Tampa Bay linebacker Kwon Alexander (above) is helping energize the 49ers defense this summer. (Photo by Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There wasn’t a lot good to say about the 49ers defense in 2018. But with plenty of new players added this offseason, the unit could have a much different personality in 2019.

Part of that could be due to a pair of athletic, wide-ranging inside linebackers who are calling themselves the “Hot Boys.”

Former Tampa Bay standout Kwon Alexander and second-year man Fred Warner have given themselves the nickname, and were in the center of things this weekend when the 49ers had joint practices against the Broncos in Denver. Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee noted the 49ers defense looked far more intense and motivated than the Broncos offense, especially in Friday’s matchup.

Warner was outstanding in his rookie year, but was rather soft-spoken. Alexander, however, has a big personality, and it seems to have helped Warner, injecting even more energy into his play. In practices, Alexander has challenged Warner to match his energy and intensity.

“We’re the leaders of the defense,” Alexander told Biderman. “Linebackers, we got to take control and be vocal and be loud and have the energy and let everybody feed off you. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”

In Friday’s joint practice, Warner and Alexander helped pressure the Denver offense into a couple of turnovers.

Both Alexander – who signed a four-year free-agent deal with San Francisco – and Warner sat out the team’s first exhibition game, but could play Monday night in Denver against the Broncos.

With new defensive ends Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, plus Alexander and Warner in the middle and a defensive coordinator in Robert Saleh who wants to be more creative and aggressive this season, the 49ers defenders could be much more proactive in 2019, seeking sacks and turnovers, and the “Hot Boys” could be at the center of it.

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman says the defense is “light years ahead of last year.”

Said defensive tackle DeForest Buckner: “The energy, everybody’s feeding off each other, from the front end of the secondary, the linebacking corps. Everybody’s hyped up when everybody makes big plays, and just feeding off of each other.”

Monday’s game in Denver is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m.