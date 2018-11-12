Most Sonoma County School Closed Tuesday Due to Smoky Air

The Sonoma County Office of Education on Monday night announced that about 80 to 90 percent of its schools would be closed Tuesday due to unhealthy air caused by smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County.

The following is a list of school closures for Tuesday, last updated at 9:45 p.m. Monday:

School Districts

Alexander Valley Union, Healdsburg

Bellevue Union, Santa Rosa

Bennett Valley, Santa Rosa

Cloverdale Unified, Cloverdale

Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified, Cotati/Rohnert Park

Cinnabar, Petaluma

Dunham, Petaluma

Forestville Union, Forestville

Geyserville Unified, Geyserville

Gravenstein Union, Sebastopol

Guerneville School, Guerneville

Harmony Union, Occidental

Healdsburg Unified, Healdsburg

Kenwood, Kenwood

Mark West Union, Santa Rosa

Monte Rio, Monte Rio

Montgomery

Oak Grove Union, Santa Rosa

Petaluma City Schools, Petaluma

Piner-Olivet Union, Santa Rosa

Rincon Valley, Santa Rosa

Roseland, Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa City Schools, Santa Rosa

Sebastopol Union, Sebastopol

Sonoma Valley Unified, Sonoma

Twin Hills, Sebastopol

Two Rock, Petaluma

Waugh, Petaluma

West Sonoma County Union High, Sebastopol/Forestville

Wilmar, Petaluma

Windsor Unified School District Windsor

Wright, Santa Rosa

Independent Charters/Other Programs