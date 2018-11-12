Most Sonoma County School Closed Tuesday Due to Smoky Air

The Sonoma County Office of Education on Monday night announced that about 80 to 90 percent of its schools would be closed Tuesday due to unhealthy air caused by smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County.
The following is a list of school closures for Tuesday, last updated at 9:45 p.m. Monday:
School Districts
- Alexander Valley Union, Healdsburg
- Bellevue Union, Santa Rosa
- Bennett Valley, Santa Rosa
- Cloverdale Unified, Cloverdale
- Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified, Cotati/Rohnert Park
- Cinnabar, Petaluma
- Dunham, Petaluma
- Forestville Union, Forestville
- Geyserville Unified, Geyserville
- Gravenstein Union, Sebastopol
- Guerneville School, Guerneville
- Harmony Union, Occidental
- Healdsburg Unified, Healdsburg
- Kenwood, Kenwood
- Mark West Union, Santa Rosa
- Monte Rio, Monte Rio
- Montgomery
- Oak Grove Union, Santa Rosa
- Petaluma City Schools, Petaluma
- Piner-Olivet Union, Santa Rosa
- Rincon Valley, Santa Rosa
- Roseland, Santa Rosa
- Santa Rosa City Schools, Santa Rosa
- Sebastopol Union, Sebastopol
- Sonoma Valley Unified, Sonoma
- Twin Hills, Sebastopol
- Two Rock, Petaluma
- Waugh, Petaluma
- West Sonoma County Union High, Sebastopol/Forestville
- Wilmar, Petaluma
- Windsor Unified School District Windsor
- Wright, Santa Rosa
Independent Charters/Other Programs
- Credo High, Cotati/Rohnert Park
- Kid Street Charter, Santa Rosa
- Live Oak Charter, Petaluma
- Pathways Charter (non-school day for staff development)
- REACH Charter School
- River Montessori Charter, Petaluma
- Sebastopol Independent Charter, Sebastopol
- SCOE: Headwaters, Amarosa, special ed programs including Transition and preschool
- Woodland Star Charter, Sonoma
- Village Charter
- West County Special Ed Consortium
