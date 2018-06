Mountain View on Tuesday night is set to vote on one of the most controversial taxes the city has ever considered. The measure would tax businesses based on their total number of employees. Mark Matthews reports.

Mountain View on Tuesday night is set to vote on one of the most controversial taxes the city has ever considered. The measure would tax businesses based on their total number of employees.

Critics call it a tax on jobs. Supporters call it the key to smart growth.

NBC Bay Area's Mark Matthews reports more in the video above.