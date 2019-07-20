Mountain View police arrest a man in connection to an assault case. (July, 20. 2019)

Mountain View police arrested a man Saturday morning in connection to a sexual assault incident at Creekside Park.

Sergio Martinez, 30 was arrested for attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment and prowling charges after a woman said she attacked from behind as she walked near the park.

Two people walking nearby heard the altercation where the suspect was alarmed and fled the scene.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Mountain View police responded to reports of a prowler on the 200 block of Easy Street that matched the description of the man who attacked the woman.

Detectives later determined Martinez was the same man who attacked the woman Friday evening.

"Our officers were alert, they pieced information together quickly, and our investigators were incredible in helping start to close out this terrifying experience,” said Lt. Armando Espitia.

Police are looking into the possibility that Martinez may have had additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at robert.medina@mountainview.gov.