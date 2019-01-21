An eyesore. That's how downtown San Jose residents describe the current state of Discovery Meadow Park. Ian Cull reports.

That's how downtown San Jose residents describe the current state of Discovery Meadow Park.

The park earlier this month was used to house free concerts as part of College Football Playoff National Championship festivities. Trucks recently trudged through the rain-soaked park and left at least a football field's worth of grass to be replaced.

"It's pretty bad," San Jose resident Calina Perez said. "It's pretty much a disaster."

Discovery Meadow is a city park, but a spokesman for the Bay Area Host Committee in charge of running the National Championship said the committee and San Francisco 49ers will pay for all of the repairs.

The 49ers' home is at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, where the College Football National Championship was played.

Crew are just waiting for the park to dry out from the recent storm before replacing the fields.

The Bay Area Host Committee also point out it voluntarily completed new grading and sod improvements at Plaza De Caesar Chavez Park, with no cost to the city. Park-goers said overall the vent looked like a success.

"It seemed to do very well for the businesses, which is good," San Jose resident Jay Hartley said. "We need to promote our businesses."

It is not known when Discovery Meadow Park will be back to normal.

"I would think the sooner they do it, the better," San Jose resident Michael Penfield said. "And this week may be a good week because we have a break in the rain."